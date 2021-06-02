CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.81

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 51066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in CommScope by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CommScope by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in CommScope by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

