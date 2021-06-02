Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Director Sells $465,300.00 in Stock

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 2,408,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,415. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

