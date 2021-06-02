Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,683. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

