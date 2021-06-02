Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 139,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,864,062 shares.The stock last traded at $7.60 and had previously closed at $7.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $905.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,374,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 71.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 941,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 392,563 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 257.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,218,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after buying an additional 3,758,256 shares during the period. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

