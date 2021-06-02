Compound Hits Market Cap of $2.35 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $449.08 or 0.01185598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $156.38 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,226,710 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

