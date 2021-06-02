Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.
Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.64. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$4.24 and a 1 year high of C$6.74. The firm has a market cap of C$435.95 million and a P/E ratio of 21.72.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2302093 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.
