Computer Modelling Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$5.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.64. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$4.24 and a 1 year high of C$6.74. The firm has a market cap of C$435.95 million and a P/E ratio of 21.72.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2302093 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 878,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,712,850.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

