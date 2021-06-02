Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) vs. Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Concord Medical Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health N/A -36.18% -11.55% Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hims & Hers Health and Concord Medical Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 0 4 4 0 2.50 Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.74%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Concord Medical Services.

Volatility & Risk

Hims & Hers Health has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concord Medical Services has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Concord Medical Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $148.76 million 17.02 -$40.27 million ($0.23) -57.39 Concord Medical Services $28.49 million 5.03 -$44.10 million N/A N/A

Hims & Hers Health has higher revenue and earnings than Concord Medical Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.5% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats Concord Medical Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services. It also offers other treatments and diagnostic services comprising electroencephalography for the diagnosis of epilepsy; thermotherapy for pain relief after radiotherapy and chemotherapy; ultrasound therapy for the treatment of cancer; stereotactic radiofrequency ablation for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and refraction and tonometry for the diagnosis of ophthalmic conditions. In addition, the company provides clinical support services, including developing treatment protocols for doctors; and organizing joint diagnosis between doctors in its network and clinical research. Further, it offers radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, as well as tele-consulting services; and sells medical equipment. Additionally, the company establishes the Beijing Proton Medical Center that provides radiotherapy treatment options to cancer patients; and other specialty cancer hospitals, which offer radiotherapy services, diagnostic imaging services, chemotherapy, and surgery. As of June 30, 2019, it operated a network of 30 centers based in 20 hospitals in 20 cities across 13 provinces and administrative regions in China. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.