Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.05

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTB. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth $740,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $2,035,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $8,325,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

