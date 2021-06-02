ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.47

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 6012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNOB. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after buying an additional 267,377 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 123,470 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 77,802 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 675,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 64,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

