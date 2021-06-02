Constantine Iordanou Buys 639 Shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) insider Constantine Iordanou bought 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £562.32 ($734.67).

Constantine Iordanou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Constantine Iordanou purchased 73,098 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £64,326.24 ($84,042.64).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.15) on Wednesday. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The company has a market capitalization of £392.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.34.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed term deposits; housing, student, consumer, business, syndicated, project, and shipping finance; and debit, credit, and prepaid cards.

