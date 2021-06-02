Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 3,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,523,000.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

