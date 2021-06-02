Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Constellation Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.67) to ($3.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($3.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $13.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. 1,259,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,651. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.53. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

