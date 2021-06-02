Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNST. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CNST stock traded up $13.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. 1,539,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,651. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNST. TRV GP LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,419,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,281,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.