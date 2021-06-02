Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Shares of CNST stock traded up $13.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,651. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.76.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

