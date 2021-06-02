Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $13.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.56. 1,539,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,651. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.53.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

