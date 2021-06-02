Contrasting Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) & Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Atkore 14.32% 67.44% 17.92%

This table compares Advent Technologies and Atkore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 571.61 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -121.22 Atkore $1.77 billion 2.06 $152.30 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Advent Technologies and Atkore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Atkore 0 0 3 0 3.00

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 71.10%. Atkore has a consensus target price of $72.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.09%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Atkore.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Atkore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atkore beats Advent Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. It also provides MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services related to design, fabrication and installation, modular support structures, and fall protection. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, and Calpipe brands, as well as other sub-brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

