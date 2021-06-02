Contrasting The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) & Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Pennant Group and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $390.95 million 2.51 $15.74 million $0.77 44.95 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Pennant Group and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Pennant Group presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.13%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34% Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

