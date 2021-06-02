Contrasting Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) & LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ubisoft Entertainment and LivePerson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 1 3 8 0 2.58 LivePerson 0 1 13 0 2.93

LivePerson has a consensus price target of $70.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.38%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Ubisoft Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A LivePerson -23.15% -36.51% -9.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and LivePerson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $2.60 billion 3.37 $120.35 million $0.58 24.38 LivePerson $366.62 million 10.25 -$107.59 million ($1.15) -47.38

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than LivePerson. LivePerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubisoft Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of LivePerson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is also involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. The company distributes Ubisoft products to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent; and collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Montreuil, France.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers The Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces, such as in-app and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has strategic partnerships with TTEC that focuses on customer experience; and DMI to redefine customer experience with digital engagement, messaging, and artificial intelligence driven automation. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

