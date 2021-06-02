Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Colin Burgess Mckenzie Sells 10,000 Shares

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Colin Burgess Mckenzie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,780.55.

CVE:CGP traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.51. 39,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,767. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.67 million and a PE ratio of -21.83. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.02 and a twelve month high of C$6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.96.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

