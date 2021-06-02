Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Colin Burgess Mckenzie Sells 10,000 Shares

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Colin Burgess Mckenzie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,780.55.
CVE:CGP traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.51. 39,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,767. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.67 million and a PE ratio of -21.83. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.02 and a twelve month high of C$6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.96.
Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile
