Cornichon Market Cap Achieves $2.08 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $767.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00067057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00284386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00187596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.89 or 0.01067983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,181.72 or 1.00465064 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,698,747 coins and its circulating supply is 17,456,898 coins. Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

