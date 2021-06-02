Cortex Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Cortex has a market cap of $46.15 million and $3.70 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00081845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.77 or 0.01044303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,642.39 or 0.09684524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00053639 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.