Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.
Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Costamare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,569,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 110,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 496,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costamare by 352.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,086,678 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Costamare by 32.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Costamare
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
