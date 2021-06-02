Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costamare will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Costamare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,569,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after purchasing an additional 110,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 496,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costamare by 352.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,086,678 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Costamare by 32.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

