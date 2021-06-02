COTI (COTI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44.06 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, COTI has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $164.96 million and $44.06 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.87 or 0.00282313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00187142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.31 or 0.01200781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,435.69 or 0.99824487 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00032513 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

