CoTrader Hits Market Cap of $3.02 Million (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CoTrader has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $41,129.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00082013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.10 or 0.01023922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.28 or 0.09579866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050892 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.