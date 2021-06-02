County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Short Interest Update

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 29th total of 189,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICBK. Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.98. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.77.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in County Bancorp by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in County Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in County Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in County Bancorp by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

