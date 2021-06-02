Coupang (CPNG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coupang (NYSE: CPNG):

5/19/2021 – Coupang was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2021 – Coupang had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $50.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Coupang had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Coupang was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

4/6/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Coupang is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Coupang stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,538. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett acquired 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at $5,033,326,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth about $1,887,288,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $1,625,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

