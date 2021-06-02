COVA Acquisition (NASDAQ:COVA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 4,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 75,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.80% of COVA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

About COVA Acquisition (NASDAQ:COVA)

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.