CPChain (CPC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.07 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $304,604.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.96 or 0.00538197 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004462 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00022681 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.81 or 0.01353279 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

