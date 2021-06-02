Cream One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Cream has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $20,265.10 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,533.24 or 1.00225504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040112 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.80 or 0.01158389 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.17 or 0.00537181 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00414235 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00088247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

