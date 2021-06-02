Creditcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $4.73 or 0.00012637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $2.67 billion and approximately $10.40 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,420.61 or 1.00015649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00041357 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00087466 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002778 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.