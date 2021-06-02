Credits (CS) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Credits has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $13.95 million and $636,406.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000751 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

