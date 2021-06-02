Cresco Labs’ (CRLBF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.74.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

