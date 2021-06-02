Crestview Partners II GP L.P. Sells 781,845 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Crestview Partners II GP L.P. trimmed its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781,845 shares during the quarter. Camping World comprises 80.8% of Crestview Partners II GP L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. owned about 2.49% of Camping World worth $80,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $3,264,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Camping World by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.75. 52,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 963,288 shares of company stock valued at $43,612,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

