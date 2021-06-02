CRH (LON:CRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,756.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,756 ($49.07) and last traded at GBX 3,725 ($48.67), with a volume of 794618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,688 ($48.18).

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get CRH alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,488.50. The stock has a market cap of £29.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.22. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

About CRH (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.