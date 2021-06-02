Critical Comparison: Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) & Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) and Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Juhl Energy has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Technical Consultants has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Juhl Energy and Atlas Technical Consultants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atlas Technical Consultants $468.22 million 0.87 -$11.09 million $2.02 5.57

Juhl Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Technical Consultants.

Profitability

This table compares Juhl Energy and Atlas Technical Consultants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A Atlas Technical Consultants 0.98% -18.02% 6.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Juhl Energy and Atlas Technical Consultants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juhl Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Technical Consultants 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atlas Technical Consultants has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Atlas Technical Consultants’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Technical Consultants is more favorable than Juhl Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Juhl Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Atlas Technical Consultants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlas Technical Consultants beats Juhl Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Juhl Energy Company Profile

Juhl Energy, Inc. operates in the clean and renewable-energy industry in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the development, management, and ownership of community wind power projects. It focuses to build 5 megawatts (MW) to 80 MW wind farms that are jointly owned by local communities, farm owners, environmentally-concerned investors, and the company. The company services various aspects of wind project development, including development and ownership of wind farms, general consultation on wind projects, construction management of wind farm projects, and system operations and maintenance for completed wind farms. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Power Plant Ownership, and Energy and Field Services. The Renewable Energy Development segment provides development and construction, as well as related products and services for the wind, solar, and cogeneration energy sectors. The Renewable Power Plant Ownership segment owns and operates consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. The Energy and Field Services segment offers business-to-business engineering consulting, asset management, and turbine maintenance services. Juhl Energy, Inc. has 24 community wind farms totaling approximately 260 MW of wind power in the Midwest region of the United States; and projects in various stages of development totaling approximately 445 MW of wind power generating capacity. The company was formerly known as Juhl Wind, Inc. and changed its name to Juhl Energy, Inc. in January 2013. Juhl Energy, Inc. is based in Pipestone, Minnesota.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets. It offers testing, inspection, and certification services, such as construction materials testing; non-destructive testing and evaluations, materials testing and inspection, laboratory, and geophysics; construction quality assurance; owner verification and inspection; forensic and structural investigations; and materials laboratory services. The company also provides environmental services, including environmental permitting, compliance assistance, and auditing and compliance management system implementation; air quality; water, hazardous material permitting, and registration; underground storage tank management; leak detection and repair program management; water resource management; industrial hygiene and building science; and disaster response and recovery. In addition, it offers engineering and design comprising civil site, transportation, and geotechnical engineering; hydrogeology; water/wastewater; solid waste/landfill; land acquisition; subsurface utility engineering; surveying and mapping; and geographic information system asset inventory and assessments. Further, the company offers program management/construction management/quality management services consisting of programmatic planning and phasing; contract document preparation; bid evaluation and award analysis; alternative/value engineering; project estimating and scheduling; project cost/schedule control; contract administration; project management; community relations/affairs; asset management; construction management services; quality management and assurance; and construction engineering and inspection. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

