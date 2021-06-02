Critical Review: Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) versus SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and Enstar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.94 $143.52 million N/A N/A Enstar Group $2.66 billion 2.12 $1.76 billion N/A N/A

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SiriusPoint and Enstar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enstar Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 33.31% 27.19% 8.79% Enstar Group 77.04% 40.31% 10.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Enstar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enstar Group beats SiriusPoint on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

