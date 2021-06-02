Critical Survey: Poshmark (POSH) and The Competition

Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) is one of 37 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Poshmark to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Poshmark Competitors -4.52% -5.75% 0.61%

This table compares Poshmark and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million $16.84 million 40.20 Poshmark Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 8.02

Poshmark’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Poshmark and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56 Poshmark Competitors 210 1011 3104 59 2.69

Poshmark presently has a consensus price target of $60.88, suggesting a potential upside of 21.14%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 21.80%. Given Poshmark’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Poshmark peers beat Poshmark on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

