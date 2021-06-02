Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,125 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Crocs worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crocs by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after purchasing an additional 208,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $109.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.69.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,225.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

