Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.84. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 31,012 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 416,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 116,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

