Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.84. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 31,012 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.
About Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS)
Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.
