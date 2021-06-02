Crown (CRW) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,724.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $11,724.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,650.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $698.74 or 0.01855861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.92 or 0.00485841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055509 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001485 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004999 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,298,199 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.