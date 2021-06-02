Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Trading 0.1% Higher

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 24,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 52,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.40% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile (NYSE:CPTK)

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

