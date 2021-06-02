Crowns (CWS) Reaches Market Cap of $16.83 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Crowns has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.37 or 0.00029900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowns has a market cap of $16.83 million and $4.45 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,480,422 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

