Crowny Reaches 1-Day Volume of $50,248.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $50,248.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 40.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00067056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.95 or 0.00283096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00187732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.61 or 0.01066342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,149.95 or 1.00048973 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

