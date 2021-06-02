Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.74. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 22,470 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,660,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $267,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

