Crust Network Market Capitalization Reaches $78.48 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for $44.95 or 0.00120562 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $78.48 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00081485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.37 or 0.01033527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.68 or 0.09627150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

CRU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,783 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

