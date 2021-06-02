Cryptaur (CPT) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $9,748.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00083342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.01021235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.15 or 0.09727285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00092077 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

