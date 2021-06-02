CryptEx Price Up 1.1% This Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $18,548.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00056844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,633.39 or 0.99821985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00039726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001111 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002739 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

