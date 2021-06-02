CryptoBonusMiles Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $11,788.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00081978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.91 or 0.01025072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.22 or 0.09496649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00051320 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

