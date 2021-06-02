Cryptobuyer 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,228.00 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $409,061.07 and $4,228.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00082412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.03 or 0.01029050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.58 or 0.09594671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052245 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

