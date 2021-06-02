Cryptocean Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $258,001.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Cryptocean has a market cap of $11.75 million and $258,001.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 59.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00081408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.84 or 0.01016133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.43 or 0.09513948 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050769 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

